PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 118,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $174.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

