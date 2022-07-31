Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,841 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

