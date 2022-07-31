PERI Finance Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a market cap of $804,571.09 and $543,221.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00606286 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038049 BTC.
PERI Finance Coin Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.
