PERL.eco Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.52 Million (PERL)

PERL.eco (PERL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. PERL.eco has a market cap of $12.69 million and $2.52 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERL.eco coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.52 or 0.99968104 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131038 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033166 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
PERL.eco Coin Profile
PERL.eco (PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.
PERL.eco Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERL.eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERL.eco using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PERL.eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERL.eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.