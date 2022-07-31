Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDRDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($209.18) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($234.69) to €234.00 ($238.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €260.00 ($265.31) to €256.00 ($261.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($221.43) to €220.00 ($224.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDF stock traded down 0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 191.66. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 184.80. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 172.60 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

