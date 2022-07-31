Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,802.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $82.99.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Persimmon Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.7061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

