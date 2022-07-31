PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-1.13 EPS.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,921,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,085,889. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

