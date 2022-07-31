Phantomx Price Up 67% This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (PNX) traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Phantomx has a market cap of $18,408.27 and $19.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 67% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00218849 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.99 or 0.00526838 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

