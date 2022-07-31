Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.07 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

