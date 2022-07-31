Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $385,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

