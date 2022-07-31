Philadelphia Trust Co. Invests $214,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,905,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.