Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

