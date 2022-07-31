Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 242,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,143,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.28 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.