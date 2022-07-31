Philadelphia Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $891.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $845.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,768 shares of company stock worth $55,991,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $858.05.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

