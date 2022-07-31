Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 125 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $191.53 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

