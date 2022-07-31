Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $15.13 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

