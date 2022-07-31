PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.42. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 207,219 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PHX. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $115.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.67.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. Analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Minerals

In other news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 81,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 81,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 146,319 shares of company stock valued at $548,570 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

