PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,558.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $924,480.36 and $3,558.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,659.19 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00131328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033065 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

