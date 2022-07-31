Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 10,910 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

