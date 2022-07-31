Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 13,325 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 411.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,931,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $133.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

