Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 443 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 88,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

