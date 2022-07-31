Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 6,350 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

