Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 923 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.