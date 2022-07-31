Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.