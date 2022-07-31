Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 7,734 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 63.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 24,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.68. The stock has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

