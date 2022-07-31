Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,114 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

