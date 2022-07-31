Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average is $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $168.04 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.