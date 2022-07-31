Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $478.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

