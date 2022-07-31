Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,030 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

