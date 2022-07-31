Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

