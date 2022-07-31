Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 883 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

