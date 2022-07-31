Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.