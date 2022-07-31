Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 325,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $22.52 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

