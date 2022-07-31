Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,346,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

