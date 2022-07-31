Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $122.86 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.01.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
