Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9 %

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $413.81 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

