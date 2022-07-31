Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

