Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,444 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $42.92 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

