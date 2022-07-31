Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $567.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $2,194,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

