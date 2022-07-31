Pivot Token (PVT) Price Tops $0.0000

Pivot Token (PVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $161,860.55 and approximately $1.06 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.65 or 0.99999330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033118 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

