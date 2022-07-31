Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in July

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Planet 13 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLNHF opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Planet 13 has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

