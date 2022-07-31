PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. PlayGame has a total market cap of $300,034.71 and approximately $65,124.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,770.77 or 0.99983514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00131013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

