PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 11.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PLDT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 43,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,922. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

