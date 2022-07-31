Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.00 million.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. 206,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,978.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,813 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.