PlotX Trading Up 1.7% This Week (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, PlotX has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $166,355.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,732.11 or 1.00035221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

