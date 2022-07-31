Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.
Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.