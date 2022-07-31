Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

About Plumas Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $381,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

