PolkaWar (PWAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $587,500.53

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. PolkaWar has a market cap of $587,500.53 and $78,153.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035098 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
