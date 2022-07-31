Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80. Popular has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $99.49.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Popular

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

