Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,226,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,819,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 327,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 251,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PFTA remained flat at $9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

