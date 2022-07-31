Power Index Pool Token Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00004743 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $225,336.25 and $13,930.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00620117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037320 BTC.
About Power Index Pool Token
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token
